A lot of antagonism in our country today comes from dislike of change. Many people want their world to be like they remember it from decades ago. However, it cannot remain the same. Human discourse, assumptions, and expectations change, whether we like it or not.
We can recognize the technology changes and regret, embrace, or react to them variously. Deeper are the social factors and values that make our conversation and decisions different. Young people grow up with ideas and character other than and often deplored by their elders.
A prominent area of change, distress, and argument is sexuality. In the old days there were only two gender identities; now that’s not obvious despite genitalia. Some citizens have reconciled to love within same gender couples, but psychological cross gender identity still shocks. Parents often do not want a society in which such variation can occur among their children.
Ethnic identity is another arena of dismay. Many older people have lived and worked only with others like themselves, with similar language, appearance, and heritage. They have also assumed that their abilities warranted advancement even though only their own kind seemed to qualify. Now other candidates have appropriate talent and ability. This has included women and “foreign” ethnicities.
The verbal warfare gets worse when education and business try to expand diversity with preferential decisions that override people previously preferred. Affirmative action tries to make the culture more inclusive while ignoring the old presumptuous preferences.
Let’s try to understand the changes and stop regretting change. It cannot be stopped even if it is not what we think best. Continuing conversation and compromise can slow the belligerence of accommodation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.