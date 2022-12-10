We humans may like to kill because we started as predators, hunters trying to get prey for food.
This ancient need could explain why so many people attack others in warfare and rage throughout history and today. People want power over animals and people in order to maintain their own lives. Neighbor tribes or gangs compete for food, and might even be eatable themselves. Hunger might explain so much cruelty that persists in the human world.
Competition is big in game sports. The goals are victory, defeat of the other team. This is usually tame rivalry, played according to rules and rewarded by scoring higher than the opposition. Similar motivation to defeat the rival can become deadly between nations. Winning wars gets more than trophies and money, it kills many of the other team.
There is pleasure in vanquishing enemies, making them give up their power and its threat to our rule. As we conquer the land and its produce we banquet on other life. Harvest of plants and domesticated animals is easy but the destruction of them is necessary. Nutrition is derived from conquest and murder.
It is also thought that ordeals, stressful and painful tests, are part of education and socialization of the young. “Spare the rod and spoil the child” becomes hazing and painful training in order to grow up and join society or the army. A deep human logic demands suffering and endurance to leave childishness and harden into adulthood. This too prepares us to harm, fight, and sometimes kill.
These deeply rooted elements of human life ensure that torturing and killing will continue unless and until we conquer ourselves, reform our need for power, and learn to live less viciously. Fear of starvation and weakness must be conquered.
