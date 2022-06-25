George Weckman

School children are being instructed on ways to act when faced with a gun-bearing person in the classroom.
None of the recommended acts are failsafe but might save some lives. Adults can be attacked too, in stores, theaters, bars, and on the street. We might all benefit from a few moments thought about what to do when confronted with a gun shooter.
First, the FBI recommends to run away. I would add, flee where you can put walls or some barrier between you and the gun. Next they say hide. This could mean dropping to the floor behind furniture. The third word is fight. This sounds silly because we have few weapons effective against guns. Some people have used chairs effectively, so anything you can throw or wield might help.
The next ploy is interesting and has saved some lives. We can call it camouflage. Play dead, with some blood on you if available, which it often is. This depends on the shooter being rational enough not to waste bullets on those already killed. Such rationality is rare in a deranged mind. It might want to damage corpses.
The answer to this problem in many minds is to be armed oneself and shoot the shooter. Of course you have to shoot before being shot or shoot while wounded. Bullet-proof clothing would be helpful but cannot cover everything, like medieval suits of armor.
Finally, we must all be ready to die at any moment. Knowing the threat is real reminds us to live everyday as if it is our last. Express love, forgive others, do good, and make a will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.