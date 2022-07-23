The United States has been called “the land of too much.”
We like having so much food we can throw away tons we don’t like. We do not recognize the cost or threat in our abundance. It’s one of the reasons our borders are besieged by outsiders wanting to get in. That should be a hint that we are too rich, too satisfied, and too carefree. We indulge in our advantages unlike so many others.
The Ukraine war alerts us to how the rest of the world runs. The embargo on Ukraine’s wheat might starve millions of people in coming months. Who knew until recently that this country was the world’s bread basket?
Almost a century ago, Russians knew that, took Ukraine’s wheat, and starved to death more than five million people. Now Russia has its own grain supply but it can influence the rest of the world by controlling even more.
America fed Europe in the late nineteenth century. Ships taking wheat across the Atlantic returned with immigrants in steerage. Our grain supply gave us tremendous political and military power for the entire twentieth century. Armes fight better when fed.
In coming years wheat will become increasingly scarce, especially in the Middle East and Africa. Millions will starve while Russia and the U.S. will have enough to waste. It is nice but rare to have food security.
