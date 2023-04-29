Imprisoning convicted criminals is not complete justice. Real resolution of the harm in crime requires care and resources to restore the losses experienced by victims.
When wrong-doers can pay for their damage with money or direct aid some restitution can occur. If poor criminals cannot restore the lives of their victims social agencies can step in.
People hurt in crimes should not have to sue or do extra legal steps to receive benefits. This can be part of the basic conviction for the crime. Paying for crime means suffering as inflictor plus making efforts to erase the effects of crime on other people and society as a whole.
Things can never be the same after evil is committed. Often death, debility, and depression remain no matter how much is done in alleviation. Still, everyone can feel a little better if compensation is made somehow. Society needs symbols of restitution to achieve any kind of peace.
When offender and victim are known to each other one hopes that personal reconciliation can occur. Even when there is no physical damage, hurt relationships can be deeply painful. Courts might not be able to do much but friends and social agencies can help. Peace is precious and must be restored after any disruption, if possible.
The victim’s recompense aside, a criminal should want to reform. Penance in penitentiaries is supposed to restore civility and reconciliation to the prisoner. This is not easy but needs to be kept in mind instead of the idea of punishment that usually prevails.
