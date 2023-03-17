Not too long ago students who preferred their left hand to write were forced to use the right hand. Old societies had clear ideas about human bodies and mental patterns. Left was sinister but right was right. Conformity to ancient assumptions ruled.
Much in current life defies these old notions about what humans are and how they should behave. The most obvious issue of this type in today’s social turmoil is gender identity. For millennia people assumed that genitalia determined sexual thoughts and actions. Now we recognize many variations in sexual desire and thought.
Life is not as regular or obvious as previous generations insisted. In part such assumptions were based on the idea that majority experience defined proper natural structure. If most people are something, any alternative is wrong. It is an understandable position but literally prejudicial. It rejects all departures from the generally expected.
We are more and more aware of how this kind of thinking determines ethical relationships. Some people are degraded by being the “wrong” size, shape, mental character, religion, and even hair color. Correct human beings must be like most in one’s community or they are defective, inferior, or evil.
These prejudgments are very deep in cultures, having been taught and enforced from childhood. They can be blessed by ideology and politics, and be enforced cruelly. We should not continue to make everybody the same. Variety is a blessing, not a curse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.