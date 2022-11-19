Before technologies made food, clothing, and communication easy, living alone was impossible or rough. For quite a while there have been restaurants, clothing stores, laundries, and phones. Earlier, even these were non-existent; everybody lived in a household where living tasks were shared.
Now it is easy to live alone and many people do. It is good mental exercise knowing the necessities of life, arranging for basic services, and enjoying solitude. TV and radio can keep one company and internet provides a kind of companionship. Clothing does not have to be ironed. Fast food is plentiful. Cooking for one is possible. Dishes, if used, still have to be washed,
Financial responsibility is an important independence skill. Spending when someone else pays the bills is fun but foolish. The lone individual knows how far money goes, and maybe saves for the future, buys insurance, and plans for vacations and retirement.
Taking care of one’s home involves some work, at least a bit of cleaning and bill-paying. Owning a home is more demanding of attention, expense, and planning. Taxes and mortgage payments are necessary. Landscape also needs planting, weeding, mowing, trimming, and raking.
It is good to live alone sometime in one’s life to learn all this, but too much alone time is not mentally healthy. To live well alone one needs to cultivate good friendships and real meeting with other people. In addition to work colleagues there are clubs and service organizations that expand one’s social world. We need others in good living, even alone.
