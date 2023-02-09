Some economic theory assumes that people are rational in their purchases, buying what they need, spending no more than necessary. This ignores the fun and fear in purchase decisions. It ignores the powers of persuasion and prestige. Human motivation is dominated by ideas of status and power in society. Practicality is trumped by ambition and envy.
People use money stupidly when manipulated by those who sell. Tell someone to get more social respect or avoid disease in their shopping and they can be suckered into useless purchases. Selling is skill in affecting minds and emotions. Whether they need it or not, customers must buy a lot and pay as much as possible.
Advertising is based on emotional persuasion. Make a market for a product or service by inspiring people to want it. It does not have to be valuable in any way if the public assigns attraction to it. Have famous, handsome, beautiful, prestigious figures promote it and the average American will buy it.
Free speech preserves the right to exaggerate, tantalize, and lie about what is for sale. Strangely, higher prices work the same way. It is widely thought that something is better if it costs more, and that paying more puts one in the echelon of rich buyers. If some prefer the cheaper product they must have inferior in taste or too poor to live well.
Wise consumers know how to play the markets, buying value cheaply. Sellers prefer susceptible minds to buy little value expensively. Personal economic success is good for oneself but not for society. National economic success needs constant expansion.
So, following this advice about wise shopping must be rare for the country to prosper. Most of us will have to splurge so jobs and profits can continue and grow.
