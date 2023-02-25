The pandemic got us somewhat used to masking, covering parts of our faces and hiding.
We know it was requested or required for health, but it also made us less identifiable. Many people for centuries have wanted to hide in public. Bank and store robbers have liked masks, even more desirable in our age of surveillance cameras.
Masks were used in ancient theater and in ceremonies so that actors and ritualists could represent other humans and gods. Halloween masks started out as ways to portray the dead who return one day each year. Mardi Gras celebration before Lent masks persons to make merry anonymously.
Masking can be fun but is also sometimes necessary. Disguise In clothing can be extended with lifelike false faces. There is big business in making age signs less visible. Disfigured faces can be restored, a great help for social viability.
Without masks or surgery our faces can express much without words. These might be honest, deliberately made to impress, or the result of inner turmoil. Tears and laughter say a lot but can lie as well as speak truth. We are all actors on occasion.
The faces we make might seem like disguises but needed for our work. Used much they become us, or we grow into our public appearance. This is good when our shameful feelings are molded by public masks into worthwhile postures and emotions.
Play calm in danger and you might actually become calm, and others will be inspired by you Masking can improve as well as hide.
