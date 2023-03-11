Sell yourself to others and have good self-esteem.
That is the usual advice for young and old. Believe you are better than others, or strive to be. Even if you do not have money or social power you can be happy knowing you are a quality person.
We can be proud and satisfied with our thoughts and actions despite the opinion of others. It is not good to be ashamed of ourselves, feel we must hide our feelings. True freedom comes from confidence, bravery, and peace with one’s identity.
So far so good. All this is right and proper in popular psychology. It becomes less admirable when it is displayed in words and attitudes. Bragging is okay sometimes but irritating in frequency. On the other hand, one can be proud of being poor, despised, and demeaned. This is a kind of social humility that reverses the usual values. People can be happy in poverty, humiliation, and rejection. This kind of holiness is rarely widespread and gives prestige of a strange sort to its proponents
There is a good place between these extremes. Most of us should strive for modesty in self and public valuation. It is good to see oneself in the middle of various scales of worth. Not too big or small, righteous or evil, precious or despicable. We like friends to help and to help us, better in many ways than us but not all. This is a true and joyful middle way in the search for personal peace.
We can try to be okay, neither angel or devil, king or slave, top or bottom of the heap. Modesty means being humble when praised and reasonable when criticized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.