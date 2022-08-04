How people think about money is a basic indicator of their character. From miser to spendthrift we say a lot about ourselves in how we consider our wealth. Fear of poverty is big in many minds. This should provoke careful use of resources but can also lead to despair and carelessness. Worse yet is poverty fear that inspires robbery.
Supporting family and society, by providing service to family and the needy, is the gold standards of money use. Without depriving oneself of necessities one’s wealth should be used to improve the world. Saving for retirement is necessary these days when companies do not provide employees retirement income. That calls for foresight that is not undermined by present desires.
There are money maladies, however. Gambling can be fun in moderation but fatal in addiction. Panic is another stupid finance illness. When portfolios lose value one can feverishly sell stocks and property that will probably recover value later. Sell high and buy low is reversed in this illness.
The worst money madness is uncontrolled greed. The filthy rich have money dirty in its sheer size. They should get rid of most of it and try to get less. Instead they play with it and think they are better than the rest of us. They are shameful hoarders of resources needed by their neighbors. That’s sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.