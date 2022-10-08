If you move to another abode you realize how much you’ve accumulated. If you do not move, it just piles up. As long as there are attics, basements, storage units, and unoccupied floor space you can postpone throwing things out.
Important people and institutions have archives. Some of this historical material can be stored in the clouds or microfilmed to save space. What is worth keeping is kept along with nonsense and trivia. Books are heavy and libraries store tons of them even though they are not all valuable.
Businesses do not like storing product, especially what does not sell quickly or at all. Warehousing is old-fashioned, so things are not always available, or are overstocked, then discarded.
Wealth storage is complicated. We have to save excess if we have enough to live on. Cash, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, bitcoin, precious metals, real estate, and art are used. None of them are guaranteed to retain value.
Power storage is a worldwide problem. We wonder how to store electricity and nuclear fuel waste safely. Lakes and batteries can give electricity if poised well, but drought and scarcity of components present risks.
Coming back to personal storage, some of us do not need as much body fat or food keepers to store nutrition. This leads to problems with corpulence, garbage, and manure. As there is health between obesity and starvation, we need to find efficient ways to store energy, and pile up less excess. None of this is easy.
