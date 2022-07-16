George Weckman

The constitution and laws of the United States are good and effective features of our national life.
They are the result of centuries of thought and deliberation. Some of them have been changed with amendments and new legislation because they were outdated. Newer standards of good and useful regulation have replaced antiquated affirmations.
It’s hard for us today to realize that slavery was an accepted feature of American life in the past. It is also incredible that voting was restricted to men. But horse and buggy culture is not relevant in today’s society.
Likewise there are features of contemporary life that were unknown generations ago. Airplanes, internet, nuclear bombs, and solar/wind derived electricity were developed relatively recently. Machine guns are much better killers than muskets.
It is futile, therefore, to prohibit features of life today because they are absent from old documents. All cars, trucks, and buses would be eliminated because they are not mentioned in the constitution. This will be good for the planet but silly to most modern people.
It’s not easy to give up the world we thought prevailed in the good old days. However, technology, medicine, and science change. Wise legislators keep up with developments and their effects on social life. We cannot be completely tied to the past no matter how good it was in former years.
