They have migrated to other places often when those places were already inhabited. The choice was conquest or accommodation. Sometimes the invaders were repelled but we learn more about those who were successful – they write the histories.
One of the most famous such invasions was by the Israelites who took over Canaan, as recorded in the book Joshua and celebrated throughout the Hebrew Bible. Like many famous stories this has echoes in later times like the Palestinian/Israeli conflict today.
Sometimes the invaders do not settle in great numbers and natives exist under their rule. This is called colonialism, and it is often reversed. When many invaders settle in the new land and defeat native opposition a new country emerges, like ours.
It is good to regret the destruction that occurs when invaders suppress or diminidh the former occupants and their culture. It is more often enjoyed in stories of victorious battles and rejection of the previous ethnicities with their values. The fate of weak resident peoples is inevitable as new inhabitants bring their traditions and resources.
Can we change these age-old ways of human migration? Probably not, as even today such movements and takeovers are done deliberately in wars or subtly in cultural transformation through media and commerce. We Westerners like our businesses to thrive everywhere and they “modernize” countries. So it has always been and probably will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.