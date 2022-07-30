There are many religions and types of piety in the world. One big difference is whether they are only about individuals or also about society. Buddhism is predominantly a private religion, concentrating on personal consciousness. Islam is much concerned with social patterns including the family and government.
Christianity began as a persona, private religion. Its community was separate from the government and its morality concerned with individual behavior. However, it became a state religion after a few centuries and created state churches for more than a millennium in Europe.
Americans Christians have trouble with this diversity. While prohibiting a state church it has linked religiosity with the government. Examples are legislature chaplains and national flags in churches. But some denominations preach completely private piety dealing only with individual salvation. While others want Biblical texts and regulations made into civil law.
The usual path is a blend or compromise between these extremes. While concentrating on personal morality many Christians will try to make their government do what they believe to be good. As believers are supposed to help the poor and disabled they also want public agencies to supplement these efforts. As they praise God as creator of the world they often want the state to work in preserving it.
Religious believers should persuade other citizens to join them on the basis of common principles, not religious faith. Other religions will understandably resist making laws purely on Christian theology. It is not good to force nonbelievers to practice one’s own rituals and morals. It is tempting, however, to make others do what your religion commands, whether they like it or not. Let’s not do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.