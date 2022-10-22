So many news items these days are dreadful, and most are due to human mistakes. From war to pandemic, crime to traffic carnage, we human beings are often careless.
Some get through this whirl of depressing news by finding wry humor in human foibles. It can be both tragic and comic to observe the ways people make themselves and everyone else miserable.
A lot of distress comes from the pursuit of dangerous pleasure. Traveling fast is a high for skiers and racers, but highways are not racing tracks. Sexual activity can be deeply rewarding, but rape is the opposite. Having money to spend is fun but robbery is not the way to get it. Intoxication is a special mental state but drunkenness is incompetence. Eating is necessary but obesity can be fatal.
Sanity does not come naturally to humans; they have to learn it. Some people dislike the lessons. Some think danger itself is worth pursuing and disdain caution. Where is the golden mean, the balance of risk with safety? By the time most people learn this they are old, ill, or dead.
We could not have drama, adventure, and victory without foolish bravery. Safety is not cowardice. Sanity is better than thoughtlessness. Care is good, and carelessness is stupid. Think before acting is good advice often neglected.
