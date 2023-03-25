Antisemitism should literally include being against Arabic speakers since that is a Semitic language, and some people hate them too. But it is a term for anti-Jewish animosity made a little less obvious than the hatred it is. Why is it as prevalent as it is today when its historical origins are so remote?
Early Christians said that they succeeded and replaced the Jewish religion by asserting that its expectations were fulfilled in Jesus. Some even blamed Jews for the crucifixion of Jesus even though the Romans were in charge. Islam grew out of both traditions and said it replaced Christianity with later words from God.
While resentment of Islam exists widely and is just as foolishly nasty, the hatred of Jews still thrives and killed millions eighty years ago. Why does this prejudice persist?
Hatreds are contagious. Since generations thought of Jews negatively the Christian theological ideas persist in a nonreligious culture. Those who think that German Nazis were exemplars of vicious hatred follow their precedent.
The mystery of ethnic hates might ultimately lie in a deep human need to blame some group for what they dislike in the world. Some people seem to say: if we can get rid of these people everything will be nice. In the U.S., communism was the basic enemy a few decades ago. Others have taken on this psychosocial role in various times and places.
Few sets of attitudes and vicious acts have been as stupid and silly as these. When will humans grow up and doff such childish prejudices? Most of our problems we make ourselves; there is no sense in blaming others.
