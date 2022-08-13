Fairy tales or folk tales, traditional oral stories, are distinguished from histories; they are considered childish and untrue.
As the Grimm brothers and mythologists demonstrate, however, this oral literature has deep wisdom. It is so basic and essential that it must be understandable by children and as wise as possible for adults.
Such wisdom can be transmitted in propositions and rules but better in examples and narrative. Adults sometimes think abstractly, formulating principles and laws for good thinking and living. Stories illustrate these ideas in lived behavior. Young minds see ideals more clearly in stories than in ideas.
Stories also deal with issues important in growing up, problems that can continue into maturity.
These tales model endurance as they tell about challenges and opposition in the course of life. Many characters meet enemies, are tasked with tests of mind and body, overcome resistance, and find allies. Monsters and devils play roles that underline how human life is impeded by social and natural environment.
Experiencing life in plays, movies, operas, TV shows, and novels is essential in the formation of personality. They show how people cope with reverses and limitations, with accidents and dangers. They also illustrate how affection and love can transform human consciousness. They model roles that one might assume in society.
Some of us get bored by viewing the latest version of a popular folktale plot, but we all need many basic stories as life goes on. Some children’s tales are useful again in helping us grow old. They are not childish, they are truth, tragic and blessed...
