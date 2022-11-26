Holiday meals aside, for what else should we be thankful?
Some people thank others when they are given something for which they have not paid. Otherwise with trade and barter no thanks are involved. But there are so many interchanges for which gratitude is appropriate.
First, it is nice to thank people with whom one does business, even if they are paid. It is a way of affirming a good transaction. Also it is good to thank interlocutors for their attention to your words, their time and hearing. Public servants, paid by taxes or insurance, can also be thanked in order to recognize their work that benefits you and grace in doing so.
Past efforts which make our lives better cannot be attributed to persons we do not meet or know, and many of them have died. What is gratitude if no one knows it? Taking things for granted, not recognizing how well society has provided life improvements, is a bit too casual.
We should feel grateful to the preceding generations who built highways and sewers, who constructed buildings and institutions that we use, who wrote and recorded the arts we enjoy. For all these and more we should realize our benefit.
Giving thanks in our thoughts for the safety and comfort of our lives is a way of affirming community. We do not live only by and for ourselves singly. Our cities, states, and federal officers and workers deserve support and gratitude, even when we wish they did some things differently or otherwise. It is better to think they are doing their best to help than to assume they are trying to hurt us.
It is not perfect but our life is pretty good in America. Let us give thanks for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.