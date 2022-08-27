Reading about historical times tells us much, reliving them in imagination is more powerful. We praise documentaries and historical fiction because they make us feel as if we are experiencing life as people long ago lived it. That is tricky, however. Those were different times, not entirely like ours. It is also easy to distort what records reveal. We read about what happened but rarely how people felt about it.
If we were on immigrant ships, lived as slaves or indentured servants, traveled West on wagons, what would that be like? Possibilities are many: hope or despair, desperation or courage, loneliness or community. Life is usually a blend or pattern of alternatives of these reactions.
To feel better about American history, for example, we can assume that travelers to and in our land put up with pain and hard labor anticipating the joy of citizenship and quiet endurance in this wonderful country. We can equally imagine that their experiences were as ugly, painful, and sad as we would be in their circumstances. Is there any way to know the truth?
Whether historical data is testable or not, we must empathize with past peoples as we also should do with other people today. It is essential to full human intelligence to recognize that other people are much like us, with similar joys and sorrows. It is all too human, however, to praise or blame people today or in history for what we imagine their motives, character, or moral feelings were.
We learn from the past when we try to do better now with our best evaluations of what benefits both us and other people. The mistakes and successes of the past inspire us to do better today.
