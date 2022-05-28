George Weckman

In Southeast Ohio we do not think so. Our sun and rain are only a little different from previous years. Other people are not so lucky. The drought and fires in western states is especially sad. And the east coast storms seem more turbulent.
Earth had an ice age not too long ago. We now might be approaching a heat age. Our variable climate is not always nice for human life. Geological history shows a pattern of alternate flourishing and withering for us.
Some people are inclined to let be whatever will be; they accept inevitability. Others, impressed by a couple millennia of human success in controlling and developing natural forces, promote continuing attempts to manage nature.
The contrast in motivation or activism reflects the basic psychology of human beings. We are given much, born into a world already formed, with our own bodies pre-formed. In this established existence we can let things happen or make some kind of charge. The big question is: when and how should we intervene?
Sometimes we do all we can, individually and collectively, to make improvements. Even if something seems basic and ancient, we know we can toy with it and make it different in a way that we like. But some of those changes can backfire, making things worse.
The industrial revolution has made life more comfortable for many of us. It has also harmed many with pollution and lethal machines. Medical advances have eased pain and lengthened life. They have also kept people alive into senility and drugged susceptible people.
It is not always good to take charge and change nature. Once we start doing this, however, it is almost impossible to stop. Will we make weather better or worse for human life in the next decades?
