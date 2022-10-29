Cleanliness is next to godliness because it is not earthly.
Human beings, like the whole natural world, make dirt, need dirt, and live in dirt. Every living thing excretes dirt and gathers dust. We try to remove it, but dusting and cleaning are constant and ultimately futile. Our bodies shed skin and hair, and all animals remove the end products of digestion.
We cannot be perfectly clean, so a little less antagonism to dirt might be saner than striving for purity. Hospital surgeries and special laboratories need strict cleanliness, but not the rest of the world. Dirt is creative loam, place for roots that grow vegetables. Dirt is rich with life and nutrition for life.
Farms sometime waste dirt. Ploughing and harvest loosens field soil to be washed away by rain. Creeks and rivers take valuable dirt to the oceans. Chemical fertilizers do not make up for the loss; they are more dangerous than dirt.
Human corpses can contribute to the world’s good dirt. Instead of vaults or cremation, human bodies can restore some of the dirt that eating took from the earth. Composting food waste also helps. Extraction of oil, coal, and minerals from the earth can be done in ways less careless of ordinary dirt. Fewer paved roads could leave more dirt uncovered and fertile.
Like water, dirt is so common we forget how valuable it is. We do not want it everywhere, but in many places we need more of it. Dirt is essential to life.
