As the Ohio University graduates walk across the stage this weekend to receive their well-earned diplomas, it’s the end of one chapter in their lives.
While graduations stir up a mix of emotions, the promise of an even brighter day awaits for those who have turned the corner and changed from students into professionals.
As someone who is older — and now has become wiser even though I’m a work in progress — I want to take the opportunity to not only congratulate you on your accomplishments, but to offer some sage words of wisdom as you embark into a world filled with all sorts of opportunity.
These words are not just meant for those who graduate from OU this weekend, but they can also easily apply to the many seniors who will don their caps and gowns in the next few weeks as they graduate area high schools.
While the advice in this column probably will have more meaning to the college graduates, for the high school seniors, it’s never too early to start charting your own course in life.
First off, if you can, take some time to savor the past four years and think about what you really want to do with your degree. Look at all of the job opportunities that are out there and write questions down that you might have for your prospective employers. Don’t be afraid to be inquisitive, the only stupid question is the unasked one.
Have goals and write them down and constantly update them. You don’t have to know where you want to exactly be in five years, but you should have some idea on the places you want to live, the jobs you want to undertake and how you can move up the ladder once you snag your job.
I went immediately from the classroom to the workplace upon graduating and if I had the chance to do it all again, I would have waited, taken a few months off and really decided what jobs would be the best fit for me.
Because I didn’t, I left my first job after one year for many reasons. For starters, I was burnt out and underestimated my worth or my need to look at more than one place for my first, post-college job.
Don’t EVER do that. Don’t EVER underestimate yourself, who you are and the strengths you have to succeed, achieve and even overachieve in your chosen profession.
If you can, relax, recharge your batteries and enjoy part of your summer before you become a professional for the rest of your life. This is really the last time you have to not be saddled with the daily responsibilities of a job, with the daily realities of an adult life. Don’t be in such a rush that you make a career choice that you later regret.
Also, where you go initially may — and probably won’t — be where you ultimately want to be somewhere down the road. Don’t let that change your reserve. Studies show that more than half of those who graduate with a specific degree later change their career path and look for something they didn’t actually study for in college.
That’s OK.
The sum of all of your experiences will benefit you in any field. And if you someday want to return to college and pursue an entirely different degree for work in a different field, don ‘t be afraid to do just that.
I had thought of obtaining a master’s degree and thought about going from one degree to another right after college, but was so exhausted from my undergrad days and also afraid that if I didn’t take the first job offered to me, I would never find one.
That is false and it took me several different jobs — sometimes in ultimately entirely different fields — before I find the right job, the right fit for me. It took years and I often felt that I had failed.
Ultimately, i was wrong. i did not fail, as no matter what the job was, I benefitted from the different work experiences I undertook and from the different individuals I encountered in each job.
Also, don’t be afraid or ashamed of making mistakes. Just because you’re suddenly in the real world, and have learned from your past, it doesn’t mean you still aren’t going to make mistakes, and sometimes some whoppers. It just means, you’re human, just like the rest of us.
So admit your mistakes, learn from them and move on.
Again, remember, you are a work in progress and take away something positive from even the worst experiences, in both your personal and professional life.
Finally, don’t lose track of your friends you made in college.
Granted, with the advent of social media, it’s much less likely to do that than it was when I was in college. Still, it’s a vital link to your past and could provide initial contacts for you in your future as you progress up the corporate ladder.
More importantly than that, these are the people who will have your back during life’s ups and downs and will provide you with a welcome respite from the real world once you start your life’s travels.
Thankfully, through social media, I’ve been able to reconnect with many of my past friends. Unfortunately, in most cases it took years to reunite and in many instances it was too late or they couldn’t be located at all.
Don’t let that happen to you.
Cherish those friendships and keep up with the people you’ve met during your college years.
As for now, enjoy the weekend, enjoy the moment and congratulations on all you’ve already accomplished.
Now, go out and seize the moment and take control of your life, as your future is only as bright as you make it.
