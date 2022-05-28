Ohio University bears a moral responsibility to stop its historical practices of building neglect and demolition that waste resources and energy and contribute to the everyday threats of climate change, and the indisputable collapse of all Earth life systems in what is being termed the Anthropocene Epoch.
This certain and deprived future is supported by science, and the destructive and irreversible facts are as clear as the noses on the faces of OU’s administrators.
I wonder; do OU’s leaders and faculty read analytical and authoritative periodicals, listen to timely stories on public radio such as Science Friday on NPR with Ira Flatow, and/or watch news and commentary on network TV?
If so, how do they relate to the human-created environmental issues that threaten life as we know it on our fragile planet? How does such truthful information affect their involvement in addressing local concerns?
To ignore this truth, to marginalize citizen concerns and outrage, is arrogant, irresponsible, willfully ignorant, spiteful, and anything but democratic.
Demolishing buildings that can be repurposed for other uses contributes to global environment problems. The university’s current chosen path, a plan to further neglect and demolish Scott Quad, the Engineering Building, and other buildings, is a deplorable direction that is ignorant and perverse—there is no excuse and no other explanation. These beautifully designed and well-constructed buildings can be saved and repurposed, known among architects as adaptive reuse.
Where among the faculty (with little political influence), but especially within the Administration, and the Board of Trustees is the character, the courage, the imagination in their own professional ethics and academic standards, and the inspirational leadership that they profess to teach at the school?
When is the right time to connect the dots, to act responsibly, to do the right thing and make the kind of change and commitment that will set an example, show leadership, set a new standard, and help to make a difference—make the world a better place?
Who are these leaders at the university level and what do they stand for? What do they know that the rest of us do not, that gives them allowance to disregard the facts / the science and do the wrong thing?
The research and printed material on climate change and the unfolding Anthropocene, are undisputed, and overwhelmingly available.
The question is what are Ohio University’s Administration and Board of Trustees going to do about it? Leaders are charged with deciding between what is important, and what is not, what is right and what is wrong, working to avoid making things worse, and trying to make things better. Will they continue to take the short shellfish view or the considerate long view?
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in a recent report, (February 28, 2022), the predictable future is already “worse than we thought.”
Should we try, or should the rest of us just stand by, sit on our hands, and say and do nothing?
Should the destruction of Ohio University buildings continue as if nothing else matters?
I wish I knew the answer to the question about how to approach these so-called “smart” people. They only want to hear that all will be well and that they can continue along the same path they have always been on. This is evident in a piece “Ohio University considers expansion of academic engagement corridor” (ohio.edu/news/2021/10) that is full of “development” jargon (an uncommon language with undefined words), used deliberately to discourage engagement and justify destruction of a good building for a feeble, short-term vision shared only by an inner group of Ohio University administrators.
This is an incredibly sad and ironic commentary for an institution of higher learning who would destroy a building to make way for an “engagement corridor.” Where is the engagement, before or after the demolition?
I am sure that most would agree that good writing that is easy to understand is the foundation of democracy. However, with the use of such uncommon language (gobbledygook) as in the “academic engagement corridor” piece we cannot usefully disagree or hope to be persuasive if we are not understanding one another—where is the easily understood language, the dialogue, the transparency, the inclusion, the engagement?
Again, a sad commentary for a public institution of higher learning that professes to care about engagement with the greater community and beyond.
Where is the economic and sustainable wisdom in not saving, not caring for, and/or not repurposing these structurally sound useful buildings? Why is laying to waste their existence, the finite material resources, stored energy and labor and skill used to build them, their esthetic, historic and cultural value, and squandering their future such a good idea?
Why is connecting the dots of these neglected buildings to the current science on global warming, to historical, cultural values, to social responsibility, to empathy for a stressed environment and the diversity of life, to the health and future of our only home, our Earth so difficult? We live in a fragile complex natural world that is being put upon and put under tremendous stresses that now more than ever before needs our awareness, compassion, insight, and help.
As a friend of mine said to me recently about the Anthropocene. “We are in it, it is not so hard to recognize”—there no time to foolishly hang about doing nothing, conducting business as usual and pretending it isn’t so.
But that could all change by using the words “STOP THE DEMOLITION.”
Let us talk about planning for a future that addresses a quickly changing climate, about exploring creative interventions of a demanding and uncertain planetary future, about ways to create a truly sustainable community and society by addressing the challenges presented by Climate Change and about the unfolding Anthropocene Epoch by thinking globally and acting locally.
Is destroying structurally sound historic buildings that can be repurposed, trashing valuable resources, and squandering energy, the best solution, the best way forward? I think not!
Tim Traxler
Millfield
References:
TIME, Cover Article, Climate is Everything, by Justin Worland, April 26 / May 3, 2021
TIME, Cover Article, The Cold Truth, Lessons from the Melting Poles, by Aryn Baker, May 23/30, 2022
National Geographic, Cover Article, Saving Forests, they are the key to protecting the Planet. Now they need our help. May 5, 2022
BOOK, Non-fiction, How the World Really Works, the science behind how we got here and where we’re going, by Vaclav Smil; NYT Book Review, Everything you thought you knew, and why you’re wrong, by Nathaniel Rich.)
ACADEMIC PAPER, Why the “Anthropocene” Is Not “Climate Change” and Why It
Matters, by Julia Thomas. January 10, 2019
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Worse than we thought. A Report. February 28, 2022
Book, Non-fiction, Altered Earth, Getting the Anthropocene Right, a collecton of essays — planetary challenges, science, history, ethics, Earth systems, humanity, democracy, and the Anthropocene. Edited by Julia Adeney Thomas, 2022
The relevant available information is endless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.