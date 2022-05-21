To the editor:
I am one of the paramedics who recently resigned from Athens County EMS. I had been a paramedic with ACEMS for the past six years and stationed in Glouster for the past three to four years.
I absolutely loved my job. I loved my coworkers. I loved working in and helping my community. And, I was damn good at my job. I received multiple awards and commendations throughout my time at ACMES and feel like I made an impact on the lives of many of my fellow Athens County citizens.
But none of that seems to matter to the majority of upper management at ACEMS. All the employees are to them are warm bodies to fill shifts, and fill shifts we did. Mandatory overtime (due to understaffing) became the norm, not the exception. Employees were being mandated 12 extra hours after working a 24-hour shift several times a month. (Do you want someone who has been working for 36 hours straight trying to calculate the dosage of medicine you need in the back of a moving ambulance, or driving you at 80 miles per hour to the hospital? This is dangerous!) They actually tried to mandate me on my last day of employment!
They are literally working their employees to death. Anytime we need to take time off, we can’t do so without making one of our fellow employees get mandated.
So why is ACEMS so short staffed? One word: PAY. When I started working there, we made a measly $12 an hour. We had to form a union and fight tooth and nail to get up to $15 an hour. You can make that much your first shift at many fast food places.
When the pandemic hit, our jobs became a lot harder and scarier. We suddenly had to wear full PPE and N95 masks on every run since we didn’t know who had covid and who didn’t. The gowns and masks were hot and made doing hard physical labor like CPR or carrying a patient extremely difficult. We had to do full decontamination protocols on the truck after every patient. Plus of course, the fact that we were exposing ourselves and our family to a deadly disease on a daily basis. The sheriff deputies got COVID bonuses. So did the Athens County 911 dispatchers who answer emergency calls. But guess who didn’t get any sort of pandemic bonus or raise? That’s right, the paramedics!
Some people will say it’s not about the money, it’s about the pride of doing the job, and I would agree to a certain degree. But the reality is, while working full time at ACEMS, my kids still qualified for Medicaid. Many employees received other types of public assistance as well. This is shameful.
Don’t buy their excuses that they can’t afford to raise wages. The runs we go on bring in a boatload of money and at any given time, there are millions of dollars in the EMS fund which legally have to be rolled back in to the company, so why not give it to the deserving employees?
Did I want to quit my job? Absolutely not. I had every intention of retiring there. But the mismanagement and dismissal of all regard to the health and well being of myself and my fellow employees simply became too much to bare. I will miss working 911, but I won’t miss being forced to work constant overtime, missing parties and events with my family on my supposed days off, having my mental health ignored, being unappreciated, putting my life at risk, and all for the same amount of money I could be making at Taco Bell. I now have a paramedic job 5 minutes down the road making $11 more per hour, with no mandatory overtime, ever.
As you can imagine, we find ourselves in some sketchy situations and we have been asking the county to provide bullet proof vests for us for years, but they always say it isn’t in the budget. Apparently wasting money on more trauma shears (which are already in every truck, at every station, and on every employee) is in the budget.
If the chief and the commissioners want to keep quality paramedics, all they have to do is pay them a living wage. Blowing $6000 on fancy scissors when their employees can’t pay their bills is a slap in the face.
I was going to keep my mouth shut and leave quietly, but since The Athens Messenger article was so one sided and painted the county as the victim, I felt that I needed to speak up for my friends who are still stuck working there and can’t speak for themselves for fear of losing their jobs.
The station Captains are trying their bests to maintain morale but are treated in the same expendable manner as the field employees. The only difference is they don’t have the protection of a union, since management deliberately blocked them from joining. I will say the only saving grace at the county is Ron McWilliams. He cares, he’s smart, he jumps on a truck when needed. He hasn’t been in management long enough to make a difference yet, but I know that he will.
I won’t even touch on the nepotism that is Rampant at ACEMS. That’s a story for another day.
Sincerely,
Jon Rose
