May 2 to 6 is In-Demand Jobs Week across Ohio. This event serves as another reminder that manufacturing is more critical than ever to Ohio’s economy.
Just how valuable is Ohio’s manufacturing sector? Consider that our state’s seasonally adjusted annual manufacturing GDP has yielded a record $124.5 billion, according to federal data – up from $112 billion before the start of the pandemic.
At the same time, Ohio manufacturers provide an annual payroll of $42 billion, the highest total wages of any Ohio industry sector.
To continue this momentum – and reshore jobs that protect America’s security – manufacturers need additional talent. At last check, there were more than 30,000 open positions at manufacturing businesses statewide, according to Ohio Means Jobs.
Over the past decade, The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) has devoted significant resources to improve workforce opportunities. Based on our experience, here are the keys to ensuring an adequate talent pipeline for Ohio manufacturing:
Industry Sector Partnerships: The OMA has shepherded the development of a statewide network of industry sector partnerships. Led by manufacturers at the local level, these partnerships are a proven workforce development strategy that have helped employers work together to solve their talent challenges.
Workforce Credentials: Under the leadership of the DeWine-Husted administration, Ohio has modernized the way it develops the manufacturing workforce. The most obvious example of this transformation is provided by TechCred – an innovative training program that reimburses employers that help employees earn industry-recognized, technology-focused credentials.
Since TechCred’s launch in 2019, more than 1,700 employers have been approved for reimbursement, thereby supporting 36,703 tech-focused credentials for employees and providing Ohio manufacturing with yet another competitive advantage.
Next-Generation Technology: Robotics and automation technologies are enhancing manufacturing operations at a lower cost and with easier implementation than most of us could have imagined just a few years ago. While adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is a matter of survival for manufacturers of all sizes, it requires a skilled workforce.
The OMA recently created an “Automation and Robotics Toolkit” to help manufacturers (and regional leaders) boost their competitiveness. This toolkit provides sample career pathways, while identifying resources and training programs throughout Ohio.
Career-Tech Training: Ohio is fortunate to have a strong network of career-technical education options that prepare high school students for the work world, including 49 career-technical planning districts. The Buckeye State is among the nation’s leaders in the overall number of career-technical education teachers. Now, Ohio manufacturers can take advantage of a new Ohio law (Senate Bill 166) that offers financial incentives to hire and train high school students enrolled in career-tech programs.
Earn-and-Learn Opportunities: Increasing apprenticeship opportunities is essential to the long-term health of Ohio manufacturing. The OMA and its partners – including Ohio TechNet (led by Lorain County Community College) – have spearheaded an effort to attract 5,000 Ohio apprentices to the manufacturing sector. Such earn-and-learn opportunities give employees the chance to build career skills while being paid.
In addition, the OMA has worked with the DeWine-Husted administration and legislative leaders to enact the Manufacturing Mentorship Program, which enables 16- and 17-year-olds to work part-time in a manufacturing facility under the guidance of a mentor. Manufacturers can also explore the high school internship program administered by Ohio’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership. The program reimburses 50% of an intern’s wages.
With our manufacturing legacy, Ohio has proved we have what it takes to lead the way in innovation. But to retain our status as a manufacturing powerhouse, we must continue to grow a capable workforce.
During In-Demand Jobs Week, the OMA encourages young Ohioans and their parents – as well as career switchers – to explore opportunities with their local manufacturers. Moreover, check out MakingOhio.com, a great online resource to explore manufacturing careers. And if you are an Ohio manufacturer in search of workforce solutions, contact the OMA.
Ryan Augsburger is president of The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, which represents approximately 1,500 manufacturers statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.