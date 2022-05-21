Many people seem to think that illegal drug users deserve to die from their addictions. Anything that helps them, except incarceration (if it helps), merely aids their moral failure. With this attitude the war on drugs has been a war against drug victims. Even though it has killed at least a million Americans, misuse of drugs is considered sufficient reason to abandon or punish human beings.
We need empathy, respect, and charity toward people who suffer from a kind of disease. It has been helpful in increasing this sympathy that opioids are not illegal despite their addictive potential. Desire for certain drugs can be seen as an accident rather than a deliberate desire for euphoria. Society has not been as vindictive against alcoholism even though harm is clearly possible.
After years of forcing addicts into dangerous hidden covens of unsafe practice, we can restore them to caring environments. Reducing the harm of drug use restores human lives to a society that can help them, keep them alive, and restore them to health.
We need to learn how to deal with all health panics that plague humanity. From viruses to pollution, from contamination to radioactivity, the world has many threats to sanity and well-being. We are at our best when we help each other live well instead of abandoning the sick and unfortunate.
