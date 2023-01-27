Much distress in Iran these days about hair and its cover. This is not new since heads and their appearance have been a concern of many cultures for millennia. Hair styles, veils, and scarves have been regulated for women especially. Facial hair and hats have been often regulated for men.
Without going into the many details of these prescriptions, it is interesting to note the reasons given and psycho-social theories proposed. If today we do note care about these things, we may wonder why they have been so important previously and elsewhere.
It is clear that hair rules have been linked to gender and sexual attraction. Prominent in hair traditions is their presumed erotic role. Much of the world finds women’s hair sexually stimulating. That is why it must be covered in public as a matter of modesty and prevention of assault or rape. Or elsewhere it can be displayed in elaborate coiffures as a sign of superiority and unapproachability.
Men and some women have been more regulated regrading hats. Societies have expected certain hats indoors or out, doffing, and as signs of office and prestige. Caps and crowns, top hats and helmets, have their proper wearers and places.. And then there are wigs as in old British lawcourts.
Long hair is beauty for women and was strength for Samson in a Hebrew story. Hari styles today signal one’s social affiliations. Afros say it in the name. Purple or green dye can declare difference. Gray or white more naturally indicates age. Short buzz cuts look military.
