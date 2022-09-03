To the editor:
As I sat scooping cat litter a few days before heading home to Ohio for the “Celebration of Life” in honor of my wonderfully sweet Grandma Jody, I wondered how much cat litter she had scooped in her life.
Married to Pete, helping run Milliron Clinic for so many years, with plenty of animals at home, the amount seemed too daunting to calculate.
You never know when the emotions are going to pour out of you after losing a loved one, but I began to recall the good times with Grandma. I remembered her great qualities and her shortcomings alike. She was an outspoken liberal who could handle a gun, she was deeply religious, and she could ride a horse better than anyone I’ve ever met.
She was never scared to tell you how she felt, or tell you that you were wrong from time to time. She exposed me to many truths of the world that still stand the test of time — The value of putting in the hard work, standing up for what you believe in, and everything in moderation.
For whatever reason, one particular memory is imprinted in my mind from a childhood road trip with Grandma Jody. I was eight or nine years old, my brother AJ was 12, and we had just learned about curse words. I called “shotgun” for the ride we were about to take in Grandma’s beloved Subaru, which always smelled of dog, and AJ was none too happy about it. AJ mumbled a cuss word under his breath, and I said one in return.
Grandma pulled over to the side of SR 550, turned down whatever classical tape was playing, and looked us both sternly in the face, “So you like to use curse words now huh? Alright, you have two minutes to say as many curse words as you can.” She proceeded to turn the volume up louder than before, and began to drive again. We were most likely headed to the old feed store; she always liked using “strong young men” like us to do the tasks she wasn’t fond of.
AJ and I ran out of curse words in less than 30 seconds.
The lesson was learned.
Sure those words are fun to use from time to time, and when used properly, can really add to a story or joke. Just ask her longtime husband Pete! But when thrown around, they lose their value.
Everything in moderation!
Grandma turned the music down after realizing we had lost our steam and said, “Good, now that you’re done with that nonsense, we can get back to the task at hand.”
I think that sums up my Grandma Jody pretty well. Tolerant to a point, quick to give advice (which usually ends up being right), quick to forgive but never forget, and always ready to take on the next adventure with her whole heart.
With every year that passes, I aspire to be more like my Grandma in many facets of my life. I love her, and I miss her, but I know she is still giving me life advice from afar.
I hope you can remember your good times with Grandma Jody too!
Grant Smith
Denver, CO
