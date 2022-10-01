Ancient people thought that money kept the same value over time. Hebrew and Muslim texts prohibited interest on loans.
They did not like making money from helping neighbors, although that might be okay with foreigners. Now we assume that money paid back later is not worth as much as the original amount. Interest makes up for inflation, but more can be added for the handling of the loan.
Stability is the presumed ideal in economic matters and recession is a terror. Therefore money has to lose value constantly as markets thrive, demands increase, and costs rise. This should not surprise us, but does when prices go up suddenly. Companies can trick us with less product in packages and cheaper ingredients. Paying workers the same salaries for years saves employers money but robs employees.
All adults remember when things were cheaper and wages less. Subtle inflationary adjustments in the cost of living did not always ring alarm bells. They are going off constantly recently and the din is foolish. Complaints rarely reduce prices, except as loss-leaders. The squeaky wheel gets only a little grease to lessen the noise. Few people alive today lived through last century’s depression. Another one could lower prices; the rich would be okay, and the poor would starve.
Consolation comes in the better life we live when it costs more. Better health care, bigger vehicles and homes, variety in cuisine, more education, and fancier technology inflate our lives and happiness. Inflation is worth it as long as income rises too.
