Internet Changed How Elections Are Covered

More than 20 years ago, election coverage in Athens County was a bit more personal than it is these days because the Internet has changed everything.
Back then, reporters wrote a rough draft of their Election Day stories in advance and then waited outside at the Athens County Board Elections for the results to be posted and updated, or if it was cold, inside the courthouse because there was no magic state or local website in the sky reporting the latest numbers after hitting the "refresh" button. While waiting for precincts from near and far to have their paper ballots counted, reporters would talk to candidates and supporters, poll workers and county officials.
Then they would return to the office to finish their stories after it became abundantly clear who won the election or, if it was a tight race, when the last precinct was counted. Sometimes when time was too tight to travel back to the office, a reporter would phone Athens Messenger Editor Herb Amey or News Editor Steve Robb who would plug in the final results and file the story so as to meet the press deadline for Wednesday's edition.
The longer the count took, the more stressful the evening was as deadline approached.
In those days, candidates were usually nearby as the results were posted hour to hour. That meant you could see in real time how they were accepting the win or loss — and be there for a statement from them after the votes were counted. Face to face interviews with losing candidates could be tricky.
Some county election boards served food for the folks who worked the polls, so there was sort of a community feel to the night with everyone talking, eating and waiting for the results.
Then and now, many newspapers buy pizza for the staff who work late.
One particularly late night was the 2000 presidential race between Al Gore and George W. Bush because the outcome was not exactly clear most of the night and into the next morning. Printing press was held as long as it could be held with seasoned editors opting for caution by telling readers that these are the results as of press time but not truly declaring any candidate the winner.
Election Day coverage has changed because of the Internet. Rather than go to the courthouse, Athens County voters, candidates and reporters can easily pull the information they need from our website at www.athensmessenger.com or the county BOE’s website at boe.ohio.gov/athens/election-info/
Another change that sort of loses the personal touch — instead of being in the same room as the candidates as they learn who won or lost, these days a candidate’s statement can be texted or emailed to a reporter.
For decades, newspapers opted for a late press time so as to publish the most up-to-date results in Wednesday’s edition. Nowadays, we post Election Day stories instantly in real time to the web and social media Tuesday evening. Stories scheduled for a later print and web editions may be longer because there is more time to develop data and seek comments from candidates.
And video is a component that’s new. Reporters can post video snippets of Election Day like we do with some of our sports coverage. Twitter and email alerts can alert thousands of readers of the results in an instant.
As much as I like how technology has advanced, I’m still nostalgic for the days when we were sitting at the county courthouse waiting for returns to be posted.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
