“There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all (very high confidence).” This was in the conclusions of the most recent report on climate change issued by the U.N.’s International Panel on Climate Change. The IPCC was established in 1988 by the U.N. and the World Meteorological Organization. With climate scientists from 195 member states they do a periodic and systematic review of all relevant scientific publications on climate change.
The global average surface temperature has increased by almost two degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial times (1850s). The temperature leveled off during the 50s and 60s but has been rising steadily since the 70s. The ten warmest years on record have occurred in the last decade. And this warming is caused by human activities — burning fossil fuels, deforestation, agriculture, methane releases, and CFCs (refrigerant gases).
The effects of climate change have become clear for all to see. More extreme weather events — flooding, drought, wildfires, more intense storms, heat waves, declining ecosystems, and species extinctions. To slow the advance of climate change, the IPCC and most climate scientists worldwide warn the temperature rise must be limited to 1.5 degrees celsius. (2.7 degrees F) by 2030. They warn the next decade will “largely determine what happens for centuries to come.”
At the 2015 Paris climate conference it was agreed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C by 2030. Each nation was to take its own voluntary actions to achieve this. The Biden administration passed the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, which will spend $369 billion on climate actions. This is a good start, but not enough. The Republican-led House recently passed a bill cutting these climate actions. Fortunately, the Democratic-controlled Senate will block it. But the Biden administration has approved new oil drilling in Alaska.
China has permitted 168 new coal-fired power plants last year. Canada is eying 12 new oil and gas reserves. If present trends continue, the world will blow past the 1.5C (2.7F) mark, leading to a 5 degree F global temperature rise by the end of the 21st century. The consequences are hard to imagine.
It is still not too late to hold warming to a manageable level. We must cut in half global warming emissions by 2030, and totally eliminate them by the century’s end. The technologies to do this are available now. What is lacking is the will to do it.
