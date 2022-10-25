Here’s why: The argument against Issue 2 is clear. It is a case of the Legislature trying to deprive communities of the right to govern themselves. Currently, local jurisdictions can permit all of-age residents in their communities to vote in local elections, whether they are US citizens or not. Non-citizen residents are not allowed to vote for statewide issues or candidates. Issue 2 would take away from communities the right to permit non-citizen residents, who may be employed locally, paying taxes, and contributing in other ways, to vote in local elections. It would prevent local communities from deciding who gets to vote in their local elections.
Issue 1 is more complex. The argument for it is that it will give judges the opportunity to keep people, awaiting trial, and who are considered by the judge as a threat to community safety, in jail by setting bail at a high level. But present law, in accordance with guidelines set by the Ohio Supreme Court, already allows judges to deny bail altogether to such individuals to protect community safety. Issue 1 would have judges keep such individuals in jail by setting a high level of bail, instead of denying bail altogether. This means that if you are wealthy enough you can escape jail while awaiting trial. If you are not, you are jailed. Is that fair? Is that equal protection by our legal system?
The purpose of bail is to discourage the accused from trying to escape conviction by fleeing. It should be higher for those having more resources available to them for fleeing. But the question of community safety should not be tied to bail levels.
Neither of these issues should become part of the Ohio Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.