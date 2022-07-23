To the editor:
A 1968 OU grad, I started to learn about Title IX when I began working with Women Studies at Alden Library. I read the Price Report, learned women had been eliminated from OU’s Marching Band, heard about the former Women’s Center, and met with some women coaches and other longtime activists. It was all very interesting — “consciousness raising” as we used to say.
Then I read a study that a woman coach quietly slipped to me. It was a draft report from the Athletic Department (that a secretary had quietly slipped to the coach) on the status of women’s athletics at OU. Still naïve, I was stunned at the chasm revealed between men’s and women’s support, facilities, funding, etc. etc.
When I worked up some courage, I made an appointment to talk to the Athletic Director. He was polite, said it was a draft, and he would let me know when the final report was ready for the public. He didn’t. So I made an appointment to talk to his boss, the Provost, and ask the same questions. He was less polite—“Why do you want to know?” “It’s none of your business.” You can probably imagine how that would inspire a person to dig deeper! I began to gather information on athletics and Title IX at Ohio University. That material (POST articles, interviews, reports) is now in Alden Library’s Mahn Center for Archives.
Of course, closing the gap to offer equal opportunities to women was going to be very expensive. (e.g. The first scholarships for women athletes were allocated in 1974--for tuition only. Men had full scholarships which included tuition, room and board, and books. And to remodel the Convo which had been built with NO women’s facilities? Yikes) There was the immediate outcry from some men “You can’t take $ away from the men!”
Two decades later, another review stated:
“This committee represents at least the third time in the past 12 years that the University has conducted an assessment of its Title IX compliance. If compliance is a serious commitment, it is imperative to move beyond study to implementation of a plan of action.” (From REPORT OF THE TITLE IX REVIEW COMMITTEE JULY 1, 1994)
Is this all just a rehash of information from the olden days?
It’s true that today, people can pretty easily find statistics on participants, coaching staff and salaries, revenue and expenditures including recruiting. Information is available (ope.ed.gov/athletics) from 2003 to date, and allows comparisons between schools. Is it possible to find information on facilities, practice times, publicity, etc.? These facts have always been hard to come by. I remember how stunned women athletes were after they had the rare opportunity to tour the men’s locker rooms.
In 2022, in offering a Master of Athletic Administration, the University says “because Ohio University established the first specialized academic sports program in the country in 1966, your degree will reflect a tradition of excellence more than five decades long.”
In this the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, I am hopeful that the newly repositioned Office of Audit, Risk, and Compliance will more than acknowledge the anniversary.
After five decades, isn’t it time for the University to issue a truly historic report making clear all that can be celebrated regarding equity in athletics at Ohio University?
Judith Daso
Athens
