Watch what the “election integrity” scammers do, not what they say. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says a lot these days about voter fraud because he’s posturing for a U.S. Senate run. LaRose, like every other MAGA-snowing Republican, knows the GOP base believes the myth of massive voting fraud so he talks as though it’s more rampant than exceedingly rare.


