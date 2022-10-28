Our Athens County Board of Elections (BOE) is working hard to prepare. The League of Women Voters of Athens County urges voters to prepare too.
What’s Your Plan to Vote?
Are you going to vote by mail, vote early in person, or vote on Election Day?
If you already have an absentee ballot, return it now! Remember to follow all instructions:
1. Vote your ballot and leave the bottom stub attached.
2. Complete and sign your identification envelope—include your phone and/or email address.
3. Seal your ballot in the identification envelope.
4. Seal your identification envelope in the return envelope.
5. Return your ballot to the BOE in one of the following ways:
-In person: to the BOE office or dropbox at 15 S. Court St, Athens. Ballots must be returned no later than 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
-Absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day. They must be dropped off at the Board of Elections Office on Court Street..
-By mail: ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by the BOE no later than November 18. (If you still have your ballot on Election Day it can be delivered in person to the BOE office.)
Early in-person voting continues at the Board of Elections office (15 S. Court St.) on the following days:
Oct. 29- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 31-Nov 4- 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 5- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 6- 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Nov. 7- 8 a.m. -2 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. You can verify your polling location at VoteOhio.gov or Vote411.org.
You can learn about candidates by reading our Voters Guide. It is available online at www.Vote411.org, or you can pick up a hard copy at your local library. Several candidates submitted voter guide responses after our print deadline; you can see the additional responses online. Videos of forums are available at our website AthensLeagueOfWomenVoters.org.
If you have any questions about voting, contact the Athens County Board of Elections at www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/ or 740-592-3201.
