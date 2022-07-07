Monday was July 4. It’s nice to wave the flag and appreciate the many freedoms we enjoy. The thoughts naturally turn toward our “Founding Fathers”. They were an odd collection of people who despite many philosophical differences, came together to create our great nation.
Why are some States “Red” and some “Blue”? Of course, this is due to the will of the majority of the inhabitants. Consider Athens Ohio.
Some call us a dot of “Blue” in a sea of “Red”. In my opinion, it is due to the influence of Ohio University which was founded by Manasseh Cutler in 1804. Reverend Cutler was an interesting person: an intellectual, separatist, abolitionist and Christian.
Each of us can be described in a similar diverse manner. So how do we all get along? What keeps us from being obnoxious and overbearing? The key is to be reasonable. What does this entail? First, we recognize that our personal media choice tells us what we want to hear. It may not be the truth. Second, we allow debate. Lastly, we abstain from vilifying opponents. If you “cast shade” on others, you can guarantee that you are being unreasonable!
Consider the recent articles regarding abortion rights. Both sides have valid points. The focus moving forward is to define what is reasonable. Gestational weeks is the true battle ground. For example, Florida has long been known to allow abortions up to 24 weeks (6 months). It has been a destination for other states that had greater restrictions. How should Ohioans respond? Everyone will have a different answer — 24, 17, 14, 12, or even 0 weeks! We influence the outcome by supporting elected officials who share our views.
The July 4 holiday is a happy event. When we sit around the grill with a beverage in hand, we are called to be better people. It teaches us to deal with not only our less pleasant relatives — but with our opinionated neighbors with grace and tolerance. Let us all try to be responsible and generous citizens!
