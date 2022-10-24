I am supporting Ric Wasserman for Athens County Auditor. I worked for over 30 years as a public servant in a county agency. I understand the meaning of being a public servant. We are accountable to the community as we are elected by the voters.
Both candidates running to be Athens County Auditor are smart and capable to run the office. They have different experiences but both candidates could handle the financial duties of the County Auditor.
The reason I support Wasserman is because he possess the ability to work with all members of our community; elected officials, county managers and the public at large. He listens and treats them with respect. This has been demonstrated in his position as Chair of the Athens County Land Bank and as County Treasurer.
I personally had to work with his opponent in my capacity as a county agency director. If we had differences of opinions, this opponent would get argumentative and verbally attacking toward me and members of my staff. I have observed this pattern of behavior over the years as various elected officials have been attacked by the Auditor in the media.
When I attended the recent League of Women Voters Athens candidate forum I marveled at the compassion the auditor expressed, this was not my experience. We need an auditor that will manage the books but will also work respectfully with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.