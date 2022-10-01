Two important dates are coming up for voters. Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for the general election on Nov. 8. Oct. 12 is the start of early in-person voting.
Oct. 11, Deadline for Registration
If you are not registered to vote or need to reregister because you have moved or have been taken off the voter rolls, you can register online or print a form at olvr.ohiosos.gov. You can register in person, or pick up a form, at the county Board of Elections, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (1002 E. State St.), or a public library. You can check your voter registration status at VoteOhio.gov or call the Athens County Board of Elections office 740-592-3201.
Oct. 12, Start of Early In-Person Voting
Voters in Athens County can vote early at the Board of Elections office (15 S. Court St. Athens) during the following times.
Oct. 12-14: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 17-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oct. 29: 8 a.m. 4 p.m.
Oct. 31: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 1-4: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov. 5: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nov. 6: 1-5 p.m.
Nov. 7: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
To vote early in person, voters need to show identification. Acceptable identification includes: a valid Ohio state ID card (ex. driver’s license), military ID, utility bill/bank statement/government check/paycheck from the last 12 months that shows the voter’s address. For details of these ID requirements, check the Board of Elections website www.boe.ohio.gov/athens/. A Social Security number may be used as ID for early voting or absentee ballots but cannot be used when voting on election day.
Octo. 12, Start of Absentee Voting
The Board of Elections will begin mailing out absentee ballots on Oct. 12. To receive an absentee ballot, voters must submit an Absentee Ballot Request form which is available from the Board of Elections (on their website or call the office). Absentee ballot request forms must be received by Nov. 5; however, we recommend submitting the form much sooner to allow for mail delivery of the ballot.
League Voter Guide
The League of Women Voters of Athens County has produced a Voter Guide in which candidates provide written answers to questions. A print version of the Voter Guide is available at all county libraries. The Voter Guide is also available online at Vote411.org, the online version includes uncontested races, ballot issues and links to voting information.
Register, Learn, Vote,
Adriane Mohlenkamp for the League of Women Voters of Athens County
