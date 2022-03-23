Dear Editor,
In June of 2021, Athens City Council passed a ban on Source of Income Discrimination (SOID) within city limits. This ban, which followed advocacy by citizens and local organizations, ensured that tenants who use HUD vouchers to pay rent cannot be denied housing solely on the basis of their status as voucher holders.
SOID is an issue that United Athens County Tenants (UACT) has prioritized since our founding in early 2020. In conversations with tenants and service providers we heard the same story over and over: a tenant would go through the intensive application process, often waiting for months or years to receive their voucher.
Once they finally had the voucher in hand, no landlord would accept it, despite it covering the landlord's full asking price. We learned that finding housing was even more difficult for larger families looking for three or four bedroom units and people with pets. SOID is also a proxy for other forms of discrimination because it disproportionately affects people of color, women and people with disabilities.
We were thrilled when Athens City Council unanimously voted to ban this harmful form of discrimination. However, it has become clear that the fight for the rights of voucher holders is not over.
Recently, a property owned by landlord Judith Jones was advertised on Facebook with “sorry no HUD” at the end of the post. Jones told the Athens Messenger she was unaware of the SOID ban and did not plan to change her policy towards renters with vouchers. City Law Director Lisa Eliason told the Messenger she did not plan to file charges against Jones. Other landlords then chimed in on social media, proudly declaring that they too would continue to refuse housing to voucher holders.
UACT calls on Athens city government to stand firmly behind its anti-discrimination legislation. There are many ways to ensure the legislation has its intended effect. The city can send information about the ban to all registered landlords and inform tenants via posters in public spaces and on city social media pages. Most importantly, the city can show landlords that our community is serious about protecting tenants by taking legal action against landlords who continue to discriminate.
We hope to see Athens city government show its commitment to ending discrimination not just with words but with action.
Katherine King
Athens
