Editor, The Messenger,
As we approach the annual clock change and “fall back” to standard time, most Americans agree that we ought to pick one time and stick to it year-round. The question, then, is which one? Many prefer the longer evenings associated with daylight saving time (DST) in the summer months and advocate for its year-round adoption. There are, however, several reasons why standard time is a better choice.
Standard time is designed to follow the Sun: this means that the Sun is at its highest point in the sky at noon. The length of day is identical in both systems, but DST shifts sunrise and sunset back one hour. This sounds appealing: after all, most of our free time comes in the evening after work and school. Year-round DST poses a problem, however. On standard time, the Sun in Athens rises around eight AM in December and January. Shifting this back would mean darkness until almost nine, which poses a serious risk to schoolchildren and commuters, as well as making it far more difficult to wake up in the morning. Were we to sacrifice all this for light in the evening, sunset would then be around six, when most of us have only just gotten home and started supper. Ultimately, it would still be night by the time most of our leisure hours arrive.
What then of the summer months? On standard time, darkness would come around 8:30, which allows plenty of time for outdoor recreation while also helping young children fall asleep at a reasonable bedtime.
The path to ending clock changes is simple: unlike permanent DST, federal law allows states to observe year-round standard time (two states already do.) Even in these polarized times, everyone agrees we must lock the clock. Our state representatives can easily end this twice-yearly annoyance by taking action if tell them what we want: permanent standard time.
Jack Dubuc
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.