Editor, The Messenger,
I'm going to start off, openly and candidly, by saying that the past seven months have been trying for most of us. Many of us are out of work, and many of us who are still working have experienced a reduction in hours. Our entertainment and leisure activities have been limited to what we can do outdoors or in the comfort of our own homes. We watched a presidential debate that may have reached a new low in U.S. politics, while our national politics has managed to raise the bar for duplicity, caprice and dishonesty. Our state government is plagued by rampant corruption (at its worse), or rampant inactivity (at its best). It's insane that Gov. DeWine was criticized – never mind that some of our elected officials wanted to impeach him – for following the recommendations of scientists who are experts in their respective fields. There are protests across the country, a pandemic, forest fires, hurricanes, a volatile economy, and an ineffectual government that seems more involved in mud-slinging and partisanship than anything resembling helpful, reasonable policy. We no longer wait for bad news, the next bit of bad news is waiting impatiently on the wire for us to get through the last bit of bad news. It's become increasingly difficult to reconcile our own innate understanding of reality with the reality with which we are presented. In short, things are crazy.
Enter Michael Fletcher. With no record in public service to support, my support is based on my personal experience with Michael, and his demonstrated integrity and initiative. Michael was born, raised and still lives in this district. He has worked as everything from laborer to Realtor, and he's cut his teeth in civic service volunteering for a number of charitable organizations. Since Michael is new to politics, I believe he will execute the office of State Senator with a fresh insight and idealism that is so lacking in much of current political discourse. Michael is a candidate whose time has come, with his Eagle Scout's honesty, ingenuity and perseverance,his sense of duty, and his dependably American work ethic , he is a candidate who will work to bring a positive change to the state of Ohio. I feel like it's time for a change.
I strongly encourage everyone to vote. I highly suggest that a change is long overdue, and that Michael Fletcher is the best candidate for the job.
John Anthonsen
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.