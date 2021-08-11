This past winter was hard for everyone. My coworkers and I endured long shifts, exorbitant overtime, separation from our families and repeatedly watched others experience profound loss. Our small ICU was consistently full of very sick people. At its worst, COVID-19 causes the lungs to stop working. Even with our best medical treatments, many patients slowly suffocated to death over a period of several weeks. We saw entire families become victims of the virus.
I mention this as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase again, not just nationally, but locally, too. I’m reminded of a few important points regarding the virus that I would feel remiss not to share with my neighbors:
1) The more a species reproduces, the greater the chance of mutations in its genetic material. Some mutations make it easier for an organism to survive, and these mutations are more readily passed to future generations. This is how the deadly Delta Variant came about. The less opportunities the virus has for transmission, the less opportunities it has to mutate.
2) Wearing masks helps reduce instances of transmission, thus reducing instances of deadly mutations. Even though vaccines have been proven to be very affective against becoming sick or being hospitalized from COVID-19, scientists are finding that it is still possible to transmit the virus to others. So please, when in public places, consider wearing a mask, whether you are vaccinated or not. Do this as a sign of respect for your neighbors.
3) Testing negative for COVID-19 is no guarantee against becoming infected. Anyone can become infected at any point, even if he or she had previously tested negative.
4) If you are unsure whether or not you want to get vaccinated, I urge you to talk to your family and primary care physician. Please do not wait! 99% of COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated. Get the vaccine before it’s too late. If you’re waiting to get the vaccine because you are concerned about possible unstudied long-term effects, remember that COVID-19 infections have long term effects that we already know about: reduced lung function, damaged heart muscle, constant headaches, exhaustion, and difficulty thinking.
Please remember your decisions are personal, but that they also effect everyone in your community. For more perspective on the pandemic, watch the 15-minute video entitled Death, Through A Nurse’s Eyes on the New York Times website.
