Editor, The Messenger,
One for the Ages was televised on the SEC Network this past week. It was the storied 2019 season of the LSU Tigers. What the tape revealed was the contribution of Joe Brady beyond installing a version of the New Orleans Saints offense. Early in the tape, he instructs the talent receiver corp on the fine points of executing the back shoulder reception. The training was revealed in Jefferson’s back shoulder pass in the Texas game, the back shoulder pass to Marshall in the Auburn game, the back shoulder pass to Chase in the Bama game, and the back shoulder pass to Marshall in the Clemson game. What Brady saw in his QB was the special ability or skill of ball placement and the combined receiver/QB skill of exquisite timing.
I watched tape on Ohio State see if the back shoulder technique was common among the elite programs. Much to my surprise, both when it comes to technique and timing, LSU stood apart. Oddly, the success Joe enjoyed in 2019 may have been denied him playing for his undergraduate alma mater.
John Keifer
Athens
