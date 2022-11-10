Those interested in the true history of America’s race relations in the mid-1900’s can get a glimpse of it by viewing the movie “Till”, now showing at the Athena Grand. Here is my synopsis:
Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black youth, while visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi in 1955 was abducted, tortured, and lynched after being accused of flirting with a white woman. His killers, the white woman’s husband and half-brother were charged with the murder, but were acquitted by an all-white jury. Eleven years later, while enjoying double jeopardy protection, the killers admitted to the murder. This is what social hatred looked like in Jim Crow-era America—a time when Mississippi led the nation in the unlawful lynchings of Blacks (3,446).
Yet, even after the citizenry of this country was informed by TV, newspapers, and magazines about the lynching of Emmett Till, change did not come quickly. It took America another sixty-seven years and 200 failed attempts in Congress before “The Emmett Till Anti-lynching Bill,” was finally signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. The existential lesson we, as God-fearing principled people should take from this unglamorous chapter of our history is this: America, then and now, has yet to achieve its promised goal of liberty and equal justice for all.
History’s lessons, like the one portrayed in the referenced film, are what cause radical right-wing Republicans today to behave even more brutally than usual with their schemes to stir up hatred and violence among the races. This is because they feel the pressure of the coming reality: the defeat of the unrighteous notion that White people are supreme over all others.
Those demigods are filled with hatred over the though that may soon lose their grip on their long-held privileged status in virtually all of our country’s institutions. This is what drives them to do the devil’s work: dividing people, spreading lies and conspiracy theories, denying election results, condemning our institutions and governmental agencies, creating havoc and violence everywhere, and banning books that speak the truth about our nation’s history.
Only through active participation in the democratic process, especially our right to speak out and to vote, can the people of America protect our wonderful country from the self-centered, power-hungry foes that would destroy it.
