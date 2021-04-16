Editor, The Messenger,
Recently, the League of Women Voters’ Voters Guide posed four questions for the two candidates for Athens City Council Fourth Ward. The most specific question was “What, if anything, should City Council do to ensure that city code violations are dealt with quickly and appropriately?”
The more specific answer came from candidate Alan Swank, who responded that “appropriate enforcement of existing code can only occur if the code office is adequately staffed.” He also noted that the office is currently “short one code officer.”
I served on the Athens Board of Zoning Appeals for many years and came to understand the importance of the code to our town. It ensures not only equitable treatment of business owners, renters, and home owners, it contributes to the health, safety, and livability of our diverse neighborhoods and consequently to our whole community.
Mr. Swank’s recognition of this ensures my vote for him on May 4
Betty Hollow
Athens
