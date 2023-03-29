You may have seen an article in the Athens Messenger (Schools districts plead for universal lunch amid budget talks, from The Ohio Capital Journal) that was centered on universal free lunch. This article is incorrect. Last week, a couple of employees went to speak to legislators on behalf of the district. The need is real, but some of what was shared is not correct. There are examples of misinformation and/or sensationalized situations, written in the article.
Let me be clear … We feed every child! Even if the child has a negative lunch account balance, we feed the child!
The following comment is made in the article and in the presentation:
But if he doesn’t contact the families and do everything in his power to get the meal debt paid, he and his employees in the cafeteria will see the problem they all fear: the cash register will shut off for those students.
“The student will not be allowed any transactions at all,” Guarino said. “No food, nothing.”
“No food, nothing.” - This is absolutely not true.
Yes, we have students with negative lunch balances, but we will never send a child away hungry.
What was written is not a representation of Alexander Local School District. We will not treat children in a demeaning manner or shame them for a lack of resources. This behavior is not and will not be tolerated.
When I first arrived in the district the concern about lunch debt was brought up, and I have been very clear that we will feed our students. If families owe money on their lunch accounts, they may not get the meal that they want, but every child will be fed, and NO ONE will be turned away. No one will be walked out of the cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.