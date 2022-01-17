Editor The Messenger,
I have seen several TV programs about the American democracy. The fact is America is a republic not a democracy. The Founding Fathers feared the tyranny of the majority, and established the electoral college and gave each state two senators.
The last four presidents were elected by the electoral college, not the popular vote, because more democrats voted for president in each election. In 2016, Mr. Trump received 63 million votes and Mrs. Clinton received 66 million and lost. This is not democracy.
The Senate is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, this is because California with a population of 39.6 million has the same number of senators as Wyoming with a population of 0.58 million. This is not democracy.
In the Ohio US congressional races in 2020, 43%% of the votes were for a Democrat and 57% for a Republican. The Democrats have 4 representatives and the Republicans have 12. This is not democracy, this is the result of gerrymandering by state Republicans.
On Wednesday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the current election districts are unconstitutional, which means that in the future Ohio may become a democracy.
Ivan K Smith
Athens
