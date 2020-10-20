Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing to endorse Zachary Saunders for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge. I can give many reasons why I’m voting for him, and there are numerous reasons, but I think I should talk about my personal experiences with him. I’ve been a York Township Trustee for seven years and through that position, I met Zach. He is an assistant prosecutor with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, who represents the townships and gives them legal assistance and advice. Whenever I talk to Zach, I know I’m going to get two things that I think are great qualities for a judge.
First, is a willingness to listen and to carefully consider the issue. Whenever I talk to Zach, I know that he is listening to what I have to say and he knows what I am asking. There’s a lot of odd things that a township trustee can call about, be it issues in the cemeteries, a dispute about fences, or problems with other municipalities. I know Zach will listen to me so that he can get all of the information he’s going to need to help. He’ll ask questions to make sure he’s got the full picture. There’s some people out there that you can tell don’t care what you have to say. That’s not Zach. Every experience I’ve had with him, Zach makes sure that you know he hears what you’re saying and cares about what you’re saying. This is a great quality for anyone to have, not just a judge.
Second, is a thoughtful and well-researched response. Once Zach gets all the information he needs, I know that he will respond promptly with an answer to my question. Anymore, people want to give you an answer without putting any of the work into it to come to the right answer. Again, that’s not Zach. He always gives me a clear and concise answer that I know he took his time to research. A judge has to be able to research and come to a conclusion after careful deliberation of law and fact. Zach has shown me time and time again that he has this quality.
For these reasons, I ask all of you to vote for Zach for Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge. The qualities I have seen in him are the very same qualities I would want in a judge.
Tim Warren
Nelsonville, OH
