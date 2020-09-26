Editor, The Messenger,
I am writing this personal letter of support to endorse Athens County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders as our county’s next Juvenile/Probate Judge.
During his time as an Assistant County Prosecutor, I have worked with Mr. Saunders in a variety of ways. He approaches each issue with an equal amount of attention, thoroughness, professionalism, and commitment. While these professional qualities are admirable and desired, it is his personal qualities that earn my endorsement. Mr. Saunders is compassionate, empathetic, and understanding. He is even-tempered and listens intently. These are just a few of the critical judicial skills he possesses.
Mr. Saunders has consistently and honorably served all the people in Athens County, including children with developmental disabilities. He cares about everyone in Athens County and has made purposeful outreaches to all of our communities in an effort to better understand the issues confronting us.
Mr. Saunders will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important role in our community. He certainly has what it takes, and I look forward to his serving as our next Athens County Juvenile/Probate Judge.
Thank you Mr. Saunders for your service to Athens County.
Kevin Davis
Athens
